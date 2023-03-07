Montreal arson squad investigating second fire this month in same Saint-Laurent neighbourhood

For the second time in less than three weeks, Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what they are calling an arson in a commercial building in the same industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough in the northwest of Montreal.

Early Tuesday morning, the Montreal police took over the file after firefighters found an accelarant on the scene after they put out a fire in the Lit Mural business on Montee de Liesse Street near Cote-Vertu Road.

The first call was at around 1:10 a.m., and firefighters paged the police after they noticed the front window of the business was smashed.

The police's arson squad has been handed the file.

It is the second time in under a month that the squad has investigated a fire in the area and third time a fire has been investigated in Saint-Laurent since the beginning of the year.

On Feb. 16, about 200 metres down the street, a commercial establishment was also the scene of a fire at around the same time in the morning on McCaffrey Street near Montee de Liesse.

Again a window was smashed, and a fire bomb was found in the building.

There have been no arrests and no injuries in either fire.

On Jan. 5, a major fire destroyed an industrial building on Pittfield Boulevard near Highway 13.

With files from the Canadian Press.