Montreal arson squad investigating several evening and overnight fires

Montreal’s arson squad had their hands full Wednesday with several fires occurring through Tuesday evening and overnight suspected of being deliberately set.

A gas tank was discovered at a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve business believed by Montreal police to have been set ablaze at around 4 a.m.

It was one of “many elements of proof” recovered at the scene, according to police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Firefighters called police to investigate the fire at Sherbrooke Street East and Pierre-Tétreault Street.

No suspects nor injured victims were identified. The damage to the building was considered minor.

It was the first of three possible cases of arson to occur on the island in the 12 hours prior.

The first occurred in Montreal’s Anjou borough, where police say an apartment fire may have caused flames to spread through a seniors’ residence Wednesday evening.

One woman, 97, died in hospital following injuries due to the fire.

Hours later, at around 2:30 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke rising from a store on Sunnybrooke Boulevard near Spring Garden Street in the Dollard-Des-Ormeaux–Roxboro borough.

Firefighters were already on the scene when police arrived. Officers set up a barricade around the store to investigate.

There were no reported injuries.