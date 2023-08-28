iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal arson squad investigating vehicle fire in Saint-Laurent


Montreal firefighters (SIM) are assisted by Montreal police (SPVM) at a fire. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A car was destroyed by an apparent arson around 4:30 a.m. on Monday in an industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough, in northwest Montreal.

The flames spread to another vehicle parked nearby but spared the adjacent building.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a request for assistance from Montreal firefighters (SIM) regarding the fire, which occurred in the parking lot of a building on Wright Street, near the intersection of Benjamin-Hudon Street, close to the junction of highways 15 and 40.

The fire was quickly ruled to be arson, and firefighters handed over the investigation to the SPVM's arson squad. At daybreak, no arrests had been reported.

There were no apparent injuries.

Last Friday, another arson attack destroyed a car in the borough of Saint-Laurent, near a building on Tait Street, near the intersection of chemin de la Côte-Vertu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*