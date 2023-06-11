Montreal artist Francoise Sullivan celebrates 100 years and she's still painting

Montreal artist Francoise Sullivan has been a pioneer in the arts for decades and she celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, 2023.

She's still painting after 70 years practicing her craft.

She said her inspiration comes from the art world around her.

"Sometimes, you react with it or against it, and it seems quite often that within decades there are some sort of changes in the making of art, how to approach it and realize it to its fullest completion," she said.

Watch the full report from CTV Montreal journalist Sasha Teman above.