iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal artist Francoise Sullivan celebrates 100 years and she's still painting


image.jpg

Montreal artist Francoise Sullivan has been a pioneer in the arts for decades and she celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, 2023.

She's still painting after 70 years practicing her craft.

She said her inspiration comes from the art world around her.

"Sometimes, you react with it or against it, and it seems quite often that within decades there are some sort of changes in the making of art, how to approach it and realize it to its fullest completion," she said.

Watch the full report from CTV Montreal journalist Sasha Teman above.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*