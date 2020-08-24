iHeartRadio
Montreal asks anyone who attended Latin dance events to get tested for COVID-19

ctv

Montreal's regional public health director is asking anyone who participated in indoor or outdoor Latin dance events over the past two weeks to get tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Mylene Drouin says in a news release that at least three people who contracted COVID-19 participated in one or several Latin dance activities since July 31.

She says two of the three cases involve people who were contagious, and who participated in events on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Montreal, adding two other events in the city could be linked to the outbreak.

Drouin is reminding people that indoor dancing is illegal because it carries a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission.

She says clinics across the city have been notified and are ready to admit people who need to be tested.

The last time public health authorities issued a city-wide testing call-out _ to anyone who had worked in or attended a bar in July _ clinics were not ready and people stood in line for hours to get tested.

