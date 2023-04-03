Montreal author pens series about young party planner with a passion for endangered animals

Where do party planning, endangered animals, South Asian culture, and childhood learning moments collide?

In The Party Diaries, a new series published by Scholastic, readers peek into the mind of Priya, a young party-planning entrepreneur with a passion for nature.

Each book lays out the planning stages of a different party -- and just like in real life, these plans evolve as Priya grapples with new obstacles.

"Diaries are really fun. They draw you into the action, and I wanted you to experience Priya's inner world," author Mitali Banerjee Ruths told CTV News. "One of the other things that you can explore is her sense of anxiety, right? How she plans and her internal process."

For example, in the series' second book, Priya is tasked with planning a party for a group of teenagers -- a daunting task for a primary schooler.

The book in question, Starry Henna Night, comes out on Tuesday.

THE POWER OF PARTIES

Now based in Montreal, Ruths grew up in Texas. In many ways, Priya's experience as a South Asian girl living in North America echoes her own childhood.

"I did want to create these windows and mirrors, is what they often talk about in kids' books, so that somebody who is South Asian opens the book and sees themselves reflected," Ruths explained. "But also that kids who either have Indian friends who have never interacted with an Indian person might get a glimpse into what it's like in another family, to learn something else about that culture."

As a child of immigrants, Ruth said parties were a big part of how her family found community.

"I grew up around weekend parties organized by my parents and their friends. They were immigrants, and parties were a way of coming together to relax, to share, and feel less alone as they navigated their lives in a new country."

The books are illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel, whose similar cultural background brings life to the page.

"[Jaleel gets] these like other details that are that are hidden in there, like little easter eggs," Ruths added.

A doctor by trade, Ruths started writing the series in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person gatherings were off-limits.

"We realized just how important gatherings are for our sense of well-being. And you know, parties, they bring us together -- they make us feel happy. So that's really what inspired me to create this series."

PROTECTING ENDANGERED ANIMALS

In addition to her budding career as a party planner, Priya is a passionate environmental activist.

With each party, she raises money to help a different endangered species. In the first book of the series, Awesome Orange Party, it was the cuddly quokka from Australia.

In Starry Henna Night, the intriguing pangolin takes centre stage.

Native to Africa and Asia, the pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund, thanks in part to its one-of-a-kind scales.

"I wanted to make [kids] curious again about discovering really cool animals that are out there, the way Priya is excited about them," said Ruths.

The animals also serve as inspiration for Priya when she comes up against new challenges.

"The interesting thing about pangolins is they're the only mammal with scales, so they're like armour," said Ruths. "So when she gets stressed, she tries to imagine that she has pangolin armour on so that she's invincible when somebody at school makes fun of her."

A book launch event for Starry Henna Night will take place at the Drawn & Quarterly bookstore in the Mile End on April 29, and a special event Victoria Hall in Westmount on May 20 will feature henna, Bollywood dancing and a reading by Ruths.