Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage

image.jpg

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.

Prosecutor Jerome Laflamme says it is impossible to have Nygard, who is detained in a Toronto jail, appear in court by videoconference due to the outage at the Toronto-based telecommunications company.

Laflamme says Nygard will appear in Quebec court next week for a bail hearing, but a date was not set.

Nygard faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec.

He also faces six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in Toronto.

Authorities in the United States have asked for him to be extradited to face sex-related charges in that country.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022. 

