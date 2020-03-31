Montreal balcony singalongs are back: join Martha Wainwright on Tuesday nights through April

Following a successful first event, POP Montreal organized more balcony singalongs in an effort to unite the city and relieve some of the stress social distancing has caused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montrealers are invited to join in on Tuesday evenings through the month of April via their balconies, rooftops, windows, and porches – really, anywhere, as long as it’s a safe distance from others.

Tuesday, Mar. 31 was the first of these singalongs.

Like last time, fellow Montrealer Martha Wainwright will lead the choir virtually, and the night will begin with Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne.” Clerel, a recent participant on La Voix, will join Wainwright to sing in both French and English.

Wainwright will wrap the night up with a few of her originals.

On the event's Facebook page, one user wrote "I’ll be singing along again from the UK. SOLIDARITY."

As the pandemic forces everyone inside their homes, people around the world have taken to singing out their windows and from their balconies in solidarity with one another.



