Montreal Bike Show to draw thousands of cycling enthusiasts this weekend


Montreal is well-known as a bike-friendly city, so it's no surprise 20,000 people are expected this weekend at the Montreal Bike Show.

It's the largest consumer show in Canada dedicated to bicycles and cycling tourism.

With kilometres of bike paths and trails being added every year, events like this are a great way to find out what will make that daily commute fun and exciting.

The show's promoter, Jan Dube, said the show is for cyclists of all levels.

