Montreal BIXIs are back and here to stay year-round for the first time

BIXIs are back in Montreal, and this time, they won't be stored away when the winter chill sets in.

On Wednesday, The bike-sharing company launched its 15th season, which will continue year-round for the first time.

The pilot project will see 150 stations stay open after November 15 within a 100-kilometre area near the cycling network's main arteries, particularly the Express Bike Network (EBN).

"We are very proud that Montreal was the very first city in North America to debut a large-scale bike-sharing service in 2009," said Alexandre Taillefer, President of BIXI Montreal.

"Bike sharing should be a focal point of discussions on improving mobility in Montreal, the suburbs and throughout Quebec, helping inspire green transportation initiatives," he said.

The company says nearly nine million trips were made by half a million users in 2022.

In 2023, BIXI says its adding 414 bikes, 36 stations and 1,468 docking points to the network.

That brings the total to 865 stations and 10,000 bikes, including 2,600 electric ones.

"According to recent studies by Vélo-Québec, between 20% and 86% of car travel can now be done on an electric bike, which shows the enormous potential for growth in BIXI electric bike use in the future," said Taillefer.

The company says Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

Pre-season pricing for BIXI memberships is available until Saturday.