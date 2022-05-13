Montreal blaze sends firefighter to hospital

A five-alarm blaze in Montreal's Gay Village Thursday night saw one firefighter sent to hospital to be treated for heatstroke.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 10:30 p.m. about the flames on Saint-Christophe Street, north of de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

More than 150 firefighters were sent to the scene, according to Patrick Fournel, section chief of the Montreal Fire Department (SIM).

The building was vacant at the time, according to Fournel.

However, the fire did spread to neighbouring buildings and residents were forced to evacuate from their homes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2022.