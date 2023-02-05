iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal body surfer devoted to the sport, even in the extreme cold


image.jpg

In the summer, a section of the St. Lawrence river in Montreal is a popular spot for surfers and kayakers.

In the coldest days of winter, it's almost deserted -- except for brave body surfer Carlos Hebért-Plante.

"I have two pairs of gloves, two pairs of socks, clothing lying under this wetsuit," Hebért-Plante told CTV News while catching some waves on Sunday.

Hebért-Plante, 45, has been body surfing in the St. Lawrence for 15 years. He does it year round, but prefers the winter.

"You can enjoy what the winter brings. There's less people, also," he said.

Hebért-Plante even went for a dip during the recent cold snap that saw wind chill temperatures in the upper forties.

It's not something he recommends for beginners.

"Come start in the summer. But if they get the skills, then maybe they can prepare for the winter."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*