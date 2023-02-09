iHeartRadio
Montreal borough struck with two arsons on same stretch, less than hour apart


A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he announced federal support for organizations on the front lines of the fight against gun and gang violence in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police are investigating two arson attacks in Montreal’s Ville Saint-Laurent borough early Thursday morning.

Despite their proximity in location and timing, police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc says officers have not established a link between them “at this time in the investigation.”

The first event took place at around 3:10 a.m. Firefighters called for police backup for a suspicious fire at a store on Marcel-Laurin, near Thimmens boulevards.

The fire was already under control when officers arrived, but Dubuc said it appeared as through a perpetrator had smashed the storefront window to throw “an incendiary device” into the building.

The damage to the interior was minor, and there were no reported injuries.

About 40 minutes later, firefighters called police to a second incident at Marcel-Laurin and Cote-Vertu boulevards, about 500 metres south of the first one.

Dubuc said it appeared one or more people tried to set the terrace of a restaurant on fire.

The flames were brought down quickly, and the damage was limited to outside.

Like the first event, there were no reported injuries.

The investigation into both events is underway.

