iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal borough swaps parking lot for green space to fight future floods


image.jpg

Volunteers dug up a parking lot at a Lachine school on Saturday and began turning it into a space for shade and plants, but also a key spot to fight future floods.

The Montreal borough said that the spot in front of Paul-Jarry Elementary School will be a small space to compat climate change.

"We removed approximately 120 square metres of asphalt," said GRAME project manager Guillaume Lussier.

GRAME (Groupe de recommandations et d'actions pour un meilleur environnement) is an ogranization that launches projects to combat climate change in urban areas.

"We're gonna redo the whole thing with plants and rocks so its more natural," said volunteer Anthony Ormsby.

GRAME feels the new green space will soak up water from the playground nearby instead of it spilling into the streets and then sewers.

"In recent years, we've been getting in one hour the rain of a month, and our sewers are not able to withstand that," said Lachine borough mayor Maya Vodanovich.

Vodanovich is in charge of water for the City of Montreal and said they're working to replace the city's aging pipes, which were pushed to their limits this summer during intense storms that flooded Montreal.

"In the meantime, we have to do this which is much more rapid," she said. "To keep as much water as we can on the ground, into the earth, and not to go into the sewers." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*