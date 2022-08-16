iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal boy in critical condition after parents find him unconscious in bath

FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A seven-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after his parents found him unconscious in a bathtub.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the incident occurred at 6 p.m. Monday on Chambord St. in the Rosemont–la Petite-Patrie borough.

First responders performed CPR on the child on the way to the hospital, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Both parents were treated for shock.

"Right now, this looks more like an accident than a criminal act. No criminal elements were found so far," Brabant said.

Montreal police has launched an investigation into the incident.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*