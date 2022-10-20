iHeartRadio
Montreal bus crashes into building following collision with car


A Montreal bus crashed into a building in the Little Italy neighbourhood on Oct. 20, 2022. (CTV News/Kelly Greig)

A city bus crashed head-on into a building in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood Thursday morning, leaving a pile of rubble in its wake.

According to the Montreal fire department, the incident involved a collision between the bus and a car around 5:30 a.m. The building, which contains a construction company on the first floor and residences on the second, is located on the corner of Clark and Beaubien Streets.

The 54-year-old bus driver and 22-year-old car driver were injured but concious following the crash. Both were transported to hospital.

There were no passengers aboard the bus and no one inside the building was injured. However, residents were evacuated from the upper floor. 

According to the fire department, a support post was installed to solidify the building as a precautionary step before removing the bus.

The street has been closed but is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon.  

Love that everyone’s giving us a different angle on this bus crash on Clark and Beaubien, this morning. Action news! #mtlmoments (via the IG, also injuries were reportedly minor) pic.twitter.com/2dKmQ7QVv2

— FNoMTL (@FNoMTL) October 20, 2022
