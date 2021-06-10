iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal bus drivers can go maskless as of Monday

image.jpg

Montreal's bus drivers will no longer be required to wear masks while on duty as of Monday.

In a notice posted to their website, the STM noted that with the city's COVID-19 alert level set to move to yellow on June 14, the CNESST has elected to loosen some workplace measures for bus drivers, including mandatory masks while driving.

The STM added that the plexiglass partitions around the bus drivers will remain in place as a physical barrier.

Passengers taking the bus will still be required to wear a mask or face covering.

According to the STM, no COVID-19 outbreaks have been linked to taking public transport.  

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error