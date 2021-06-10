Montreal bus drivers can go maskless as of Monday

Montreal's bus drivers will no longer be required to wear masks while on duty as of Monday.

In a notice posted to their website, the STM noted that with the city's COVID-19 alert level set to move to yellow on June 14, the CNESST has elected to loosen some workplace measures for bus drivers, including mandatory masks while driving.

The STM added that the plexiglass partitions around the bus drivers will remain in place as a physical barrier.

Passengers taking the bus will still be required to wear a mask or face covering.

According to the STM, no COVID-19 outbreaks have been linked to taking public transport.