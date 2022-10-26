Montreal Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Cam Hillis.

Beaudin, 23, played 23 NHL games with the Blackhawks and recorded two goals and four assists. He also had seven goals and 35 assists in 137 American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs.

The Blackhawks selected the Chateauguay native in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2018 draft.

Hillis was a third-round pick of the Habs in 2018, 66th overall. The Oshawa, Ont. native played one game in the NHL with the Habs in 2021-22. Hillis was playing with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL.

The Habs also traded defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket.

Martin St-Louis' team will play its next four games away from home, beginning with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Defenceman Chris Wideman and forward Josh Anderson did not participate in the Habs' practice on Wednesday. Instead, they had a treatment day.

For his part, forward Juraj Slafkovsky was back with his teammates. Slafkovsky had been sidelined since Saturday with an upper-body injury. He has missed the last two games for the Habs.

The Habs also said defenceman Joel Edmundson (back) and forward Joel Armia (upper body) will accompany the team on its trip. They continue to work out with their teammates in a no-contact capacity.

