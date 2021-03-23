Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers await results of COVID-19 tests

Members of the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers were awaiting results of COVID-19 tests conducted by the Montreal team on Tuesday morning.

The scheduled Monday-night meeting between the two teams was postponed as Habs forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia had to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

This doesn't necessarily mean that they are infected with the coronavirus. They may also have had close contact with a positive case, a false negative or an inconclusive result.

The Canadiens cancelled a practice scheduled for Tuesday morning. The team still went to the Bell Sports Complex to undergo another round of testing.

On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their test results. Even though it's not a game day, an update on this case is only expected in the late afternoon.

The NHL indicated on Monday night when the game was postponed that they would provide an update on Tuesday.

The Oilers were still planning to practice at 1 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens and Oilers are scheduled to play each other Wednesday and Friday at the Bell Centre.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.