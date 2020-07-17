iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens: Byron absent from training, five players skate ahead of group session

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, right, speaks to his players after practice Friday, July 17, 2020 in Brossard, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Forward Paul Byron was absent from Montreal Canadiens training on Friday, while forwards Phillip Danault and Ryan Poehling, defenders Cale Fleury and Victor Mete, as well as goalkeeper Cayden Primeau skated ahead of the regular group session.

Under NHL rules, teams cannot make announcements regarding injuries or illnesses affecting players during phases 3 and 4 of its restart.

Defenders Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak were also absent on Friday morning. Kulak has still not been seen on the ice since the players returned to Montreal. Ouellet trained three times last week, but has been absent since last Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

