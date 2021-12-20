Montreal Canadiens cancel all activities until after the holidays

The Montreal Canadiens have announced they are cancelling all activities until after the holidays due to the high number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec and across the world.

This comes after the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Sunday that all games requiring cross-border travel will be postponed in order to limit travel.

As a result, the Habs' games on Dec. 20, 22 and 23 will be rescheduled.

"The Canadiens organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommendations regarding the health and safety of its players, staff and the community, as put in place by the NHL, as well as local authorities," the team stated.

The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) adds these decisions were made following several meetings with medical experts because the rising number of COVID-19 cases had started affecting games.

The team is expected to resume activities on Dec. 27.