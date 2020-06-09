iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber named team's candidate for Bill Masterton trophy

ALLEN MCINNIS 1 Montreal Gazette

MONTREAL -- Defenceman Shea Weber is the Montreal Canadiens' candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best embodies sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to hockey.

Weber's candidacy was voted on by the Montreal chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. He received eight of 13 first-place votes for a total of 24 points.

Defenceman Karl Alzner finished second with 10 points, while forwards Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher (nine points) tied for third.

Weber, who will be celebrating his 35th birthday next month, has continued to serve as a pillar of the Canadiens' defencee, although he has suffered injuries in the past two seasons.

A left foot injury sustained in the first game of the 2017 season forced him to undergo surgery a few months later in March 2018. He underwent an operation on his left knee during the summer and returned to play in November 2018. He was limited to 26 and 58 games, respectively, in these two seasons.

The Habs' captain represented his team at the All-Star Game this past January in St. Louis.

