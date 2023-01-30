Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price family looking to move, sell home

Months after a knee injury put Montreal goaltender Carey Price off the ice for the 2023 season, the Price family says they're preparing to leave the province.

“It looks like we will be making the move to Kelowna after this hockey season.” wrote Angela Price, Carey’s wife, on social media. “I feel like we will come back for visits quite often.”

Angela made the announcement in response to a question from a follower online.

In response to another question, Price said the family is planning to sell the house.

“Yes, we will (sell our house),” she wrote. “It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this house and especially our neighbours.”

Carey Price had been put on the Habs' injury reserve list for some time. Last fall, General Manager Kent Hughes said last fall that his knee hadn't responded to rehab.

"I'm still having some issues getting up and down stairs," said Price at an October press conference.

"Carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult," he said. "My first priority is to get my body in a place to where I'm pain-free in my day-to-day living and go from there."

