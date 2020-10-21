Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield tests positive for COVID-19

Montreal Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield has tested positive for COVID-19, the website Recrutes.ca reported.

Caufield, Habs top pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, revealed his positive diagnosis in an interview with the site and hopes his infection is from 'about a month ago.'

The University of Wisconsin Badgers star said six players were infected with the disease, all of whom were asymptomatic.

In an email to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for the Canadiens said general manager Marc Bergevin had been briefed on the situation from the start. He said the Habs did not commented since Caufield is not under contract with the team.

One of CH's top prospects, Caufield was named the NCAA Big Ten's freshman of the year by association coaches and the media following his activities last May.

He was also elected to the association's all-star first-year team.

Selected for 15th by the Canadiens in 2019, Caufield tied for first in the United States among rookies with 19 goals and placed first in his roster with 36 points in as many games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.