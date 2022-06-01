Montreal Canadiens confirm Martin St. Louis as head coach

Martin St. Louis has officially been named the 32nd head coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

The club confirmed the news by announcing his three-season contract extension through to the 2024-25 season.

St. Louis was named interim head coach on Feb. 9, replacing Dominique Ducharme.

"We are happy to officially appoint Martin as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens," said General Manager Kent Hughes. "Martin is a proven leader, a great communicator with a deep understanding of and passion for the game of hockey. His arrival brought a renewed energy to our group, and we look forward to him returning behind the bench to continue guiding our team for the foreseeable future."

Before coaching, the 46-year-old was a player with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers, winnning the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

St. Louis was Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, winning the Hart Trophy in 2004, the Art Ross trophy in 2004 and 2014 and the Lady Byng trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Under his leadership, the Habs have maintained a record of 14 wins, 19 losses and four overtime losses.