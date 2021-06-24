Montreal Canadiens could advance to Stanley Cup final on Quebec's Fete nationale

For the first time since 1993, the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup final.

Thursday game, played in Montreal, coincides with Quebec's Fete nationale holiday.

At some Montreal bars, patrons have been told to arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. if they want to get a table to watch the 8 p.m. game.

Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions require bar patrons to be seated and dancing is not allowed.

Bar owners in downtown Montreal say the Habs' playoff run has led to a dramatic increase in business, following months of COVID-19 closures.

Still, some say they're worried victory celebrations may get out of control.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2021.