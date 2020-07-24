iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens defender Brett Kulak had COVID-19, has since recovered

Montreal Canadiens' Brett Kulak congratulates goaltender Carey Price after shuttingout the New York Islanders 4-0 during NHL hockey action in Montreal on Thursday, March 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Defenceman Brett Kulak has confirmed that he missed the start of the Montreal Canadiens' training camp because he had contracted COVID-19.

Kulak said via videoconference on Friday that he was experiencing symptoms of the virus when he arrived in Montreal on July 2. Although his first test did not confirm his fears, the second test was positive.

He then performed another test at the Montreal General Hospital, which confirmed the positive diagnosis. 

Kulak was therefore forced to quarantine himself for 14 days.

The 26-year-old Albertan said he experienced headaches and difficulty breathing during his battle with the virus.

Kulak finally began training at the Montreal Canadiens Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on July 22. He said he no longer felt the effects of COVID-19 and was close to his normal physical level.

The Habs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round of the NHL relaunch tournament starting Aug. 1 in Toronto.

