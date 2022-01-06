Montreal Canadiens extend break until January 8

The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that they have extended the break in their activities as a precautionary measure until Jan. 8 inclusively.

This measure also affects the activities of the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

The organization said it has followed and will continue to follow all recommendations regarding the health and safety of its players, staff and the community, as put in place by the NHL and local health authorities.

The games scheduled at the Bell Centre on Jan. 4, 6, 8, 10 and 15 have been postponed to a later date. The team's next scheduled game will be on Jan. 12 in Boston.

The Rocket's games scheduled for Jan. 7 and 8 at Place Bell have also been postponed to later dates.

The Canadiens' next practice will be held on Jan. 9 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. The Rocket will also return to action this Sunday with a practice at Place Bell.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2022