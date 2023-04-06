Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov won't take warmup on Pride night Thursday

Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov has opted not to wear the themed warmup jersey for Pride night on Thursday due to family reasons.

As a result, he will not partake in the pre-game skate ahead of a matchup against the Washington Capitals, the team announced.

Head coach Martin St. Louis said Thursday morning it was hard to comment on Gurianov's decision because he'd never walked a day in the Russian winger's shoes.

"I think anybody can say you'd always try to protect your family, so I have a tough time judging that," said St. Louis. "(Gurianov) is a great kid, it's tough."

Despite Gurianov sitting out, St. Louis stressed how important the night is for the organization.

"We're all on this planet, we should love each other, and tonight's one of those nights," he said.

"We, the Montreal Canadiens, really care about this night, and so do I, it's a great night."

The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefitting You Can Play, a non-profit committed to fighting homophobia in sports, and GRIS-Montreal, a research and social intervention group which demystifies homosexuality, bisexuality and gender identities in schools.

A small group of NHLers have declined to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys this season, including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blueliner Ilya Lyubushkin.

A Russian law restricts "propaganda" about LGBTQ+ people, including in advertising, media and the arts. Other NHL players have cited religious beliefs for declining to wear Pride jerseys.

Some teams have altered or cancelled plans surrounding similar events.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs did not wear a Pride-themed jersey during warmup, opting instead for rainbow stick tape and a decal on their helmets. The Leafs have held Pride nights in support of the LGBTQ+ community since 2017, but have never sported special warmup jerseys.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.