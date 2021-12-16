iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Canadiens game to be played tonight without fans in Bell Centre amid COVID-19 concerns

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens will play Thursday night's game in an empty arena, after ticket buyers were told to stay home.

The news comes amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Quebec and concerns about the Omicron variant.

"Faced with the spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region, late this afternoon the Montreal Canadiens organization received a request from Quebec public health officials to host tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in a closed setting with no fans in attendance at the Bell Centre," a news release read.

An update on the status of Saturday's scheduled game against the Boston Bruins will be provided on Friday, the team said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error