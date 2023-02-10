iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens give Jordan Harris a two-season contract extension


Montreal Canadiens Rem Pitlick (32) celebrates with teammate Jordan Harris after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Montreal Canadiens have signed rookie defenceman Harris to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens have signed rookie defenceman Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

The deal, which runs through the 2024-25 campaign, carries an average annual value of $1.4 million.

Harris has registered one goal and 10 assists in 47 games with Montreal in 2022-23.

The 22-year-old played four seasons at Northeastern University in the NCAA before making his NHL debut last April.

Selected 71st overall at the 2018 draft, Harris has two goals and 10 assists in 57 career games with the Canadiens.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 10, 2023

