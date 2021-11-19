Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the news in a post to social media Friday, adding that Bergevin is being monitored by the team's medical staff.

Bergevin received his positive test Friday morning. His condition remains unclear.

Bergevin "will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League and the public health authorities," wrote the team, which refused to provide more details.

An outpouring on social media followed the announcement as fans wished the manager a speedy recovery.

GM IS DOUBLE VACCINATED

Canadiens Play-by-Play Announcer Dan Robertson, who regularly travels with the team, says players and staff have followed the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

"There's never a dull moment with this team right now," he said. "Hopefully he'll get better in a hurry and get back to his duties."

He says Bergevin, as well as all the players, are fully vaccinated.

"Any time there's a flare up (within the league), it is an attention grabber," he said. "Hopefully, the Canadians aren't hit past Marc."

The team did not respond to questions on whether other players might have been exposed to the virus.

UNCLEAR IF UPCOMING GAMES AFFECTED

The Habs also declined to comment on whether any of its upcoming games will be affected.

The team is scheduled to play against Nashville, Washington, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh next week.

The Montreal Canadiens are currently 7th in the Atlantic Division.