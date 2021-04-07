iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will miss trip to Toronto for medical treatment

Carey Price made 28 saves in the victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will not make the trip to Toronto for a game against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, with the club saying he is staying home to get medical treatment.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from Laval of the American Hockey League. He will join the taxi squad.

Jake Allen and Charlie Lindgren are the other goalies on Montreal's roster.

Price appeared to be in some discomfort at one point of a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Montreal. But he stayed in.

Montreal interim coach Dominique Ducharme said Price is day to day on Tuesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.

