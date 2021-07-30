Montreal Canadiens hire Eric Raymond as goaltending coach

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that Eric Raymond has been hired as the team's goaltending coach.

General Manager Marc Bergevin confirmed the news in a press release.

Raymond, 49, served as goaltending coach with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League from the 2016-17 season through 2019-20, in addition to serving as a goaltending development consultant with the New York Rangers during the same period.

A Montreal native, Raymond held a similar role with the Halifax Mooseheads between 2010 and 2018, after serving in the same capacity with the former Montreal Juniors during the 2008-2009 season.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme was the Mooseheads head coach for the majority of Raymond's association with the team. Together, the two men won the President Cup as QMJHL champions in 2012-13 following a season that ended with a 58-6-4 record in 68 games.

They also captured the Memorial Cup that same year, defeating the Portland Winterhawks in the final. Raymond was on the coaching staff of Team Canada, along with Ducharme, during the gold medal win at the 2018 World Junior Championship.

