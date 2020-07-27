iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens hold first training session in the Toronto bubble

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry gets a piece of Max Domi during a practice in Brossard, Que. on Friday, July 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens took part in their first practice inside the NHL bubble planned on Monday at the Ford Performance Centre in the Toronto suburb on Etobicoke.

There were signs of continuity as head coach Claude Julien kept his lines intact. 

Tomas Tatar, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher stayed together, while Max Domi moved - again – to a line with Jordan Weal and Dale Weise.

On defence, Ben Chiarot was paired with team captain Shea Weber, while Jeff Petry played with Brett Kulak, and Xavier Ouellet with Victor Mete.

Last night, the Habs unveiled their lineup of 31 players.

Forward Laurent Dauphin and defender Josh Brook, who took part in training camp in Brossard, were not selected to take part in phase 4 of the NHL relaunch. Both players spent the season in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket.

The club has also not yet decided on which goalkeeper will support Carey Price. The Habs have chosen to keep the three substitute goaltenders, Charlie Lindgren, Cayden Primeau and Michael McNiven, in the bubble.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

