Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day

Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal until 3 p.m. Monday.

On Sunday, thousands of Quebecers paid their last respects by stopping by the coffin and offering their condolences to the family.

Nearby, people could see the Stanley Cup, which Lafleur won five times with the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the Hart, Art-Ross, Conn-Smythe and Ted-Lindsay trophies.

The national funeral for Guy Lafleur, who died on April 22 at the age of 70, will be held Tuesday morning at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2022