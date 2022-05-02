Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state, with national funeral planned at cathedral

Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he'll stay until 3 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, his national funeral is slated to take place at a nearby funeral, following a procession through the streets from the Bell Cente.

But thousands of Quebecers have already paid their last respects by stopping by the coffin and offering their condolences to the family.

Nearby, people stopping there on Sunday could see the Stanley Cup, which Lafleur won five times with the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the Hart, Art-Ross, Conn-Smythe and Ted-Lindsay trophies.

The national funeral for Lafleur, who died on April 22 at the age of 70, will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral, which is just a few short blocks from the Bell Centre.

The Archbishop of Montreal, Monsignor Christian Lépine, will preside over the funeral, accompanied by Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, the Archbishop of Quebec and Primate of the Church of Canada.

Mourners may line the streets in time for the funeral procession to leave the arena at 10:30 a.m., at the corner of De La Montagne and Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal streets.

The procession will carry on to Peel St., northwards, and on to René-Lévesque Blvd. to the cathedral. Police will escort the procession, including officers riding horseback.

At the cathedral, there will be space set aside for the public outdoors, with giant screens installed on either side of the building to allow people to watch the proceedings.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on all major television networks, including CTV and streamed online at CTVNewsMontreal.ca, beginning at 10 a.m.

The screens will also show the funeral procession as it approaches, for those who will be stationed at the cathedral the whole time.

--With files from The Canadian Press