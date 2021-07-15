Montreal Canadiens offer one-year contract extension to forward Alex Belzile

The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Alex Belzile to a one-year, two-way contract extension, general manager Marc Bergevin announced Thursday.

The deal will pay him $750,000 U.S. in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL, with a guaranteed salary of $300,000.

Belzile, 29, played in two games for the Habs last season and had one assist.

He was a member of the ‘Black Aces,’ a group of players recalled from the AHL's feeder club for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Belzile also scored four goals and 10 assists in 17 games with the Laval Rocket last season, posting a plus-6 rating.

The St-Eloi native has 58 goals and 88 assists in 256 career AHL games with the Hamilton San Antonio Rampage and Rocket. Belzile has never been drafted.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 15, 2021.