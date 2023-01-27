iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens recall forward Owen Beck from Peterborough on emergency basis


Owen Beck skates during the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Moncton, N.B., Friday, December 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

The Montreal Canadiens issued an emergency recall of Peterborough Petes forward Owen Beck on Friday.

Beck is expected to join the Tricolore in Ottawa for Saturday's game against the Senators. If his name is included in the Habs starting lineup, it will be the young player's first NHL game.

Beck, 18, has 44 points including 19 goals in 37 OHL games. Of that total, Beck had 41 points with the Mississauga Steelheads before being traded to his hometown team, the Petes, on January 7.

The Canadiens' second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2022 NHL draft also won a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 27, 2023.

