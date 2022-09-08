iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau is scored on by New Jersey Devils’ Nico Hischier during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, February, 8, 2022. Primeau has signed a three-year, US$2.67-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday.

The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000.

Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage.

He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22.

Drafted in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Canadiens in 2017, the Farmington Hills, Mich., product is entering his fourth professional season.

The six-foot-three 203-pound netminder has a 3-10-2 record in 18 career NHL games.

On Wednesday, Montreal announced that star goaltender Carey Price has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

The 35-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner played just five games last season because of a knee injury.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 8, 2022.

