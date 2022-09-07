iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and Chicago Blackhawks centre Kirby Dach (77) watch the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Kings won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22.

Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season.

In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goaltender Carey Price would be put on long-term injured reserve.

The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of a knee injury after leading Montreal to a surprise berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Price, who won last season's Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication, is heading into the fifth season of an eight-year deal that carries an annual cap hit of $10.5 million.

"Carey's knee has not responded to any kind of treatment and rehab that's been attempted since he had the surgery after the (2021) playoff run," Hughes said. "We're not very optimistic that, short of some kind of intervention, that things will change."

Dach, meanwhile, was acquired by the Canadiens on July 7 for first- and a third-round picks at the 2022 NHL draft as part of Chicago's rebuild that also saw Alex DeBrincat dealt to the Ottawa Senators.

The six-foot-four, 197-pound native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., had 59 points (19-40) in 152 career games with the Blackhawks after being selected third overall in 2019.

 

Sky’s the limit for @kdach77.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xXer4csZnE

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 7, 2022

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*