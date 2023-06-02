iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Canadiens sign Michael Pezzetta to two-year contract extension


michael-pezzetta

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension with an average annual value of $812,500. 

Pezzetta, 25, scored seven goals with 15 points in 63 games with the Canadiens last season. He led the teams in hits with 239 and led all Habs forward in penalty minutes with 77. 

A sixth-round pick (160th overall) by Montreal at the 2016 NHL Draft, he made his NHL debut on Nov. 2, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings. 

In 112 career NHL games, the Toronto, Ont., product has 12 goals and 26 points. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*