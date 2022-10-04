iHeartRadio
Montreal Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck to three-year, entry-level deal


The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Owen Beck to a three-year, entry-level contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The deal will see Beck earn (US)$775,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23, $835,000 in 2023-24 and $855,000 in 2024-25.

The contact, which contains bonuses of up to $95,000 per year, will pay Beck $82,500 at the AHL level.

The 18-year-old Beck, the team's second-round choice (33rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, amassed 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 68 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

The centre ranked third in the OHL with 817 faceoffs in his rookie season.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

