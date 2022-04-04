Montreal Canadiens sign Swedish forward Emil Heineman

Forward Emil Heineman has agreed to a three-season entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

The deal will pay him an NHL salary of $750,000 US in 2022-2023, $832,500 in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. The contract also includes a signing bonus of $92,500 for each year. He will earn a salary of $80,000 per season if he plays in the American Hockey League.

Heineman, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound winger, scored 11 goals and added five assists for a total of 16 points in 38 games with Leksands IF in the SHL this season.

The 20-year-old Swede is in his third season in the Swedish league, totalling 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 92 games since 2019.

Heineman was selected in the second round (43rd overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 draft. He was then traded to the Calgary Flames on April 12, 2021. The Habs acquired him, along with Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023 in return for Tyler Toffoli on Feb. 14.

Heineman will join the Laval Rocket in the next few days for a professional tryout and will finish the 2021-22 season there.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 4, 2022