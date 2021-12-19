Montreal Canadiens' three-game road trip to New York/New Jersey postponed

The NHL and NHLPA released a joint statement saying that all cross-border games will be postponed including the Montreal Canadiens' two games in New York and one in New Jersey.

"Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, effective on Monday, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of the holiday break on Dec. 23, will be postponed and rescheduled," the NHLPA wrote in a statement.

The players' association said there were several days of meetings with medical experts after rising COVID-19 case counts have affected multiple games.

The Habs Saturday night game against the Boston Bruins was already postponed.

Montreal will now play the New York Islanders, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at a later date.

One Canadiens player - Artturi Lehkonen - is on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.

To date, 27 games have been postponed and at least 12 more will be postponed through Dec. 23, the NHLPA wrote.

The NHLPA release says that there is a low number of positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in "concerning symptoms or serious illness," and that the 2021-2022 regular-season schedule will continue, adding that virtually all players and club hockey staff are fully vaccinated.

Postponements, thus, will remain on a case-by-case basis.

In the balance remains NHL players heading to Beijing, China for the Winter Olympics.

"The NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," the NHLPA wrote.