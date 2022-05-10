Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft

The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.

The Canadiens had the best odds to win the lottery at 18.5 per cent after posting an NHL-worst 22-49-11 record this season.

They are now poised to be first team to speak at the draft, which will be held on July 7-8 at Montreal's Bell Centre.

The New Jersey Devils moved up in the lottery and earned the second pick. The Arizona Coyotes hold the third-overall pick.

For a second straight year, the team with the highest odds won the lottery. The Buffalo Sabres selected defenceman Owen Power with the top pick in 2021.

The Habs have not had a first overall selection since drafting Doug Wickenheiser at the 1980 draft, which was held at the Montreal Forum.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.