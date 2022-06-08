Montreal Casino dealers to demonstrate as part of ongoing strike

Striking Montreal Casino dealers are demonstrating Wednesday in front of Loto-Québec headquarters in downtown Montreal.

Other members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) from different sectors are also joining them.

The 521 unionized dealers at the Casino de Montréal have been without a collective agreement since April 1, 2020; they went on strike on May 21.

Despite the work stoppage, most of the casino's operations are continuing.

The dealers are asking for better daily schedules to reduce repetitive strain injuries, calling their strike "bet on our health."

CUPE recently stated that the dispute is over 15 minutes of break time per day that the employer says it will not pay for.

However, the employer states the Montreal Casino dealers are asking for 30 minutes of paid break time for each hour worked when they are already entitled to two hours of paid breaks during an eight-hour shift.

Loto-Québec adds it has not seen proof of an increase in injuries mentioned by the union.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2022.