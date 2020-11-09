Montreal Catholic priest and former CJAD 800 host Father John Walsh has died

by Amy Luft, CTV Montreal, and Richard Deschamps, CJAD 800

One of Montreal's best-known — and beloved — Catholic priests has died.

Father John Walsh suffered a heart attack Monday morning, according to an announcement issued by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal. He was 78 years old.

Walsh served for decades as a priest at several Montreal parishes, including at St. John Brebeuf in LaSalle, before he retired in 2010.

He was also heavily involved in the community, both before and after his retirement, hosting the Father John Walsh show on CJAD 800, and working with several Montreal charities, including the Nazareth Community, which works with Montreal's homeless.

Its executive director, Sheila Woodhouse, remembers how Fr. John would speak to and relate to those who came to seek shelter.

"He was a driving force," she said. "He related to everybody. He showed us how beautiful people are who are homeless, with mental health issues, with addictions. He never judged anybody."

Late last month, Nazareth Community paid tribute to Fr. John by naming a shelter after him, calling it John's House. She says she's glad that Fr. John got to hear, one last time, just how much he meant to the community.

"I'm so happy that he was able to see the accolades at the virtual fundraiser we had last Thursday," Woodhouse said.

Promoted interfaith dialogue

At a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of his ordination in 2016, Walsh’s influence was clear: former prime minister Paul Martin, the mayor of Montreal at the time, Denis Coderre, and hundreds of the faithful gathered to celebrate his lengthy career. Religious leaders of all faiths also celebrated Walsh, who had worked for decades with various communities, promoting inter-faith dialogue.

Rabbi Reuben Poupko, who knew and collaborated with Walsh for years on a variety of projects, said the priest was able to unite communities in a way that no other Montrealer could.

"The passing of Father John Walsh represents a profound loss for our community. It's a cliche that no one is indispensable, but Father John Walsh was indispensable," he said. "He was so effective because it so obviously came from the depths of his spirit. He will be missed."

In Dec. 2017, Walsh's induction into the Order of Canada was announced, an honour that was made official at a ceremony in February of 2019.

Walsh published his autobiography, ‘God is Calling, Don’t Leave him on Hold’ in 2016.

He is survived by his sister, Marlene Robitaille, her children and their families.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced.