Montreal CF acquires midfielder Matko Miljevic

Montreal CF has acquired midfielder Matko Miljevic on a three-and-a-half year contract with an option year in 2025.

Miljevic, who is 20 years old, was born in Miami to Argentine parents of Croatian descent. He is a dual citizen of Argentina and the United States and is not considered a foreign player on the Montreal roster.

“He is a versatile player who can play in several offensive positions," said Montreal CF sporting director Olivier Renard in a statement.

After a short stint with the Boca Juniors Academy, Miljevic has spent his entire career with Argentinos Juniors since 2011, making his debut with the Buenos Aires club's first team in 2018.

On the international scene, Miljevic has played for the U.S. U16 and U20 teams, as well as Argentina U18 and U20. Most recently, in January 2020, he had been selected by the U.S. U20 team for two friendly matches against Mexico.

