Montreal CF to play all upcoming home games at Saputo Stadium

image.jpg

Days after announcing the addition of three games at Saputo Stadium in August, Montreal CF has announced that it will be able to play all of its home games there in 2021 and possibly MLS playoff games, too. 

The team announced the news, in conjunction with MLS, in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

The release notes that the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ministry of Immigration approved the "national interest exemption" stipulating strict health and safety protocols for all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches.

As a result, between the beginning of September and Nov. 7, when the MLS schedule ends, Montreal CF will play seven games at Saputo Stadium. These games will be in addition to those scheduled on Aug. 4, 14 and 27 and the one played on July 17 in front of 5,000 spectators.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will have the same privileges.

Public health guidelines currently allow Montreal CF to welcome spectators in all sections of Saputo Stadium, while respecting the physical distancing measures in place, with up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2021. 

